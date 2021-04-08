Russia May Adopt Bill to Fight Domestic Abuse This Year- Presidential Human Rights Council

The Russian parliament may adopt a bill aimed at fighting domestic violence during 2021, Valery Fadeev, the head of the Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights, said on Thursday

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) The Russian parliament may adopt a bill aimed at fighting domestic violence during 2021, Valery Fadeev, the head of the Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights, said on Thursday.

According to the official, the draft bill on domestic violence is one of the most difficult bills that are being discussed as there are different approaches.

"The main thing is that the facility is not ready. They say that there are crisis centers where a woman who is being beaten can go. But this facility seems not to be enough. This is one of the obstacles. Of course, everyone is against domestic violence. The point is in the details of how this bill will be passed.

It is now in limbo because there is no firm understanding of how it will work. I think it will be adopted within a year," Fadeev said while on a visit to the Russian city of Yekaterinburg.

In 2017, Russia decriminalized domestic violence, with the beating of close relatives constituting an administrative offense instead of criminal, if committed for the first time. This decision caused a public outrage. The lawmakers later began to develop amendments aimed at combating domestic violence. Last December, lawmaker Oksana Pushkina, who heads the Russian parliament's committee on family, women, and children, told Sputnik that a relevant bill was almost ready.