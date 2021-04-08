UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia May Adopt Bill To Fight Domestic Abuse This Year- Presidential Human Rights Council

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 08:03 PM

Russia May Adopt Bill to Fight Domestic Abuse This Year- Presidential Human Rights Council

The Russian parliament may adopt a bill aimed at fighting domestic violence during 2021, Valery Fadeev, the head of the Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights, said on Thursday

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) The Russian parliament may adopt a bill aimed at fighting domestic violence during 2021, Valery Fadeev, the head of the Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights, said on Thursday.

According to the official, the draft bill on domestic violence is one of the most difficult bills that are being discussed as there are different approaches.

"The main thing is that the facility is not ready. They say that there are crisis centers where a woman who is being beaten can go. But this facility seems not to be enough. This is one of the obstacles. Of course, everyone is against domestic violence. The point is in the details of how this bill will be passed.

It is now in limbo because there is no firm understanding of how it will work. I think it will be adopted within a year," Fadeev said while on a visit to the Russian city of Yekaterinburg.

In 2017, Russia decriminalized domestic violence, with the beating of close relatives constituting an administrative offense instead of criminal, if committed for the first time. This decision caused a public outrage. The lawmakers later began to develop amendments aimed at combating domestic violence. Last December, lawmaker Oksana Pushkina, who heads the Russian parliament's committee on family, women, and children, told Sputnik that a relevant bill was almost ready.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Civil Society Visit Yekaterinburg May December Criminals Women 2017 Family

Recent Stories

Russian Embassy in UAE marks 60th anniversary of f ..

22 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court disposes of Shaukat Tareen's ..

45 seconds ago

New AZ setbacks as countries scramble for vaccines ..

47 seconds ago

AJK Govt. to resolve pensioners problems on priori ..

48 seconds ago

LHWs stage protest in front of PIDC

50 seconds ago

PNCA open up regional office at Gilgit Baltistan

52 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.