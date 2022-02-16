UrduPoint.com

Russia May Adopt Law On Sanctions Against Companies Linked With UK - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Russia May Adopt Law on Sanctions Against Companies Linked With UK - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Russia may adopt a law providing for the possibility of sanctions against UK companies and individuals in response to a similar law against Russian companies in the UK, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"This had never happened in history before. If this law ... comes into force, I have no doubt that our parliament will have every reason and it will be necessary to adopt a similar law against those who are trying to build a career and gain ratings and popularity on the anti-Russian path," Lavrov told a press conference after the 2+2 Russia-Brazil meeting.

The diplomat went on to say that London used to play the role of instigator in Russia-West relations.

"We are aware of how much London is used to and likes to play the role of an instigator in relations between Russia and the West. I really hope that other Western countries are somewhat more responsible players, and they will figure out this attempt to provoke another wave of sanctions wars and will not support it," the minister added.

