Russia May Advise Non-Essential Diplomatic Staff to Leave Ukraine - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Moscow may advise non-essential personnel of its diplomatic missions in Ukraine to leave the country following similar moves by a number of Western states, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We looked at their (Western) actions and, probably, we will also advise non-essential personnel of our diplomatic institutions to go home for a while," Lavrov said following a meeting with UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss.

He noted that Moscow became concerned over the evacuations of staff by the United Kingdom and the United States as it looks like "there are preparations for something" in Ukraine.