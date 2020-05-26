UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia May Allow Observation Flights In 6 Mile Zone Along Borders In Caucasus - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 08:50 PM

Russia May Allow Observation Flights in 6 Mile Zone Along Borders in Caucasus - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Russia is ready to allow observation flights under the Open Skies Treaty in a six mile zone along the border in Caucasus if Georgia allows Russia's observation flights over its territory, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that Russia is rejecting US claims over the Open Skies Treaty linked to the ban on flights in six mile zones near the borders with Abkhazia and South Ossetia as Russia's stance on the matter corresponds to the international law.

The Russian Foreign Ministry remarked that Russian observation flights had no access to airspace over Georgia, which is against the key ideas of the treaty.

In April 2018, Russia lifted the restrictions on flights along its Caucasus borders but reserved the right to revisit the issue. Russia would make this permanent only if Georgia fulfilled its commitments regarding the Russian flights, the ministry said.

"Russia is ready to invite observation flights into the aforementioned zones if Georgia was, in turn, ready to give up its current policy, which does not fit in with the key ideas of the Open Skies Treaty and allow the Russian observation flights over its territory," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Russia Georgia April Border 2018

Recent Stories

Distance learning to recommence tomorrow: UAE educ ..

3 hours ago

Oman announces 348 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago

Russia reports highest single-day rise in coronavi ..

5 hours ago

UAE health ministry conducts over 28,000 additiona ..

5 hours ago

Over 600 coronavirus recoveries in Kuwait

7 hours ago

Spain calls for common EU on cross-border movement

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.