Russia May Authorize Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine For Teenagers Aged 14+ - Developer

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 12:10 PM

Russia May Authorize Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine for Teenagers Aged 14+ - Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The Russian Ministry of Health is mulling the possibility to authorize Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for teenagers aged over 14, since they have no physiological contraindications, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of Russia's Gamaleya institute that developed the vaccine, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"There are different children, we all understand fairly well that modern teenagers aged 14-15 do not in fact any physiological contraindications to this vaccine. Therefore, as far as I know, the Russian Ministry of Health is actively considering amending the current regulations so that they are effectively aligned with the current and possibly future challenges, and it may eventually lead to allowing vaccination for this category of children," Gintsburg said.

