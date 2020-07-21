Russia May Avoid Necessity of COVID-19 Vaccine Mass Production - Virologist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Pavel Volchkov, the head of the genomic engineering laboratory of the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, believes that the mass production of a COVID-19 vaccine in Russia not be required due to the development of herd immunity.

"Many people in Russia get immunity from COVID-19 in natural way. Our laboratory was the first to notice this trend. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has officially announced that about 60 percent of the population of the city, most affected by the virus, have received herd immunity. This means that the vaccine becomes a backup option, and most likely, its mass production will not be needed," Volchkov told Sputnik.

In his opinion, the creation of a vaccine in different countries has become a kind of demonstration of technological capabilities, but most likely, the medicine will not be in demand.

"There is a possibility that such countries as China, South Korea and Japan, where herd immunity parameters are much lower than in Russia, can resort to mass vaccination," the virologist added.

Earlier in July, Sobyanin told Sputnik that around 60 percent of Moscow residents had herd immunity to COVID-19. According to Sobyanin, Moscow managed to prevent "a humanitarian catastrophe and panic" thanks to urgent precaution measures taken on time.