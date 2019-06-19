(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Frants Klintsevich, a member of the Russian upper house's defense and security committee, told Sputnik on Wednesday that Russia could support UN Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard's initiative to continue sanctions against high-level Saudi officials suspected of being involved in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and to extend these sanctions to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

In her report on the murder of the Saudi journalist, Callamard also suggested to call an informal meeting of the UN Security Council on Khashoggi case.

"Russia can support these offers by the UN special rapporteur. This is possible," Klintsevich said.

The lawmaker specified that Russia could support Callamard's initiatives if solid proof of Saudi officials' role in the murder was revealed.