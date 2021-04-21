Russia May Be Asked To Undock Its Segment From ISS - Source
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 02:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) NASA's technical team has discussed the possibility to undock Russia's segment of the International Space Station (ISS) after Russia's withdrawal from the project in 2025, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"They discussed the undocking of the entire Russian segment," the source said.