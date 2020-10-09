Russia May Be Planning New Astana Talks in October to Give Push to SCC - Opposition Figure

Russia in its capacity as a guarantor state for Syrian settlement might be planning new Astana-format talks with the participation of the Syrian sides later in October to give an impetus to the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee (SCC), Mahmoud Afandi, the secretary of the Syrian opposition movement Popular Diplomacy, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Russia in its capacity as a guarantor state for Syrian settlement might be planning new Astana-format talks with the participation of the Syrian sides later in October to give an impetus to the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee (SCC), Mahmoud Afandi, the secretary of the Syrian opposition movement Popular Diplomacy, told Sputnik.

In late September, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in an interview with Sputnik that a new round of talks between the Syrian government and opposition was being prepared within the Astana framework. However, later on, a spokesman for the delegation of the armed opposition to Astana told Sputnik that the conditions were not yet ready for such a development.

"Talks of the Syrian Constitutional Committee have entered a kind of a deadlock, since the side of the government insists on the need to define the general 'national principles' first, for example, to define whether the state should be 'the Syrian Arab Republic', and the opposition side has a more western approach," Afandi said.

Russia has "probably decided to give a push" to the committee work so that the sides reach an agreement on the agenda, the politician went on.

"Astana talks are being planned for maybe later this month in order to give such help to the CC. If the guarantor states persuade the Syrian sides to agree on the agenda, Geneva talks will be possible afterward," he concluded.

In July, the leaders of the three guarantor states of the Syrian ceasefire Russia, Turkey and Iran held a summit on Syria in the format of a video conference.