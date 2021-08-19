UrduPoint.com

Russia May Be Preparing To Test Cutting-Edge Burevestnik Missile - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 10:20 PM

Russia May Be Preparing to Test Cutting-Edge Burevestnik Missile - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Russia may be preparing to test its state-of-the-art Burevestnik (Stormbringer, NATO name Skyfall) nuclear-powered cruise missile, CNN has reported, citing satellite images that were analyzed by experts.

The pictures, taken by satellite imaging company Capella Space earlier in the week, demonstrate that Moscow is about to test the missile at a launch site near the Arctic Circle, according to researchers from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies Center for Nonproliferation Studies, cited by the broadcaster.

Meanwhile, a source told CNN that Washington is aware of the potential launch.

At the same time, the CIA refused to comment on the matter, and the US Department of Defense and the Russian Defense Ministry did not respond immediately.

Burevestnik was originally introduced by Russian President Vladimir Putin back in 2018. The missile is said to possess an intercontinental-range capability, as well as a low flying altitude, which, combined with high speed, would allow it to avoid detection by other countries' air defenses.

Its last known test was in 2019, although CNN reported launch preparations in 2020, while also alleging that all previous tests ended in failure.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Washington CIA Company Vladimir Putin Same Circle SITE May 2018 2019 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee update procedure to enter Ab ..

24 minutes ago
 Dubai records 365,632 tonnes exports, 260,001 tonn ..

Dubai records 365,632 tonnes exports, 260,001 tonnes imports in dhow trade durin ..

1 hour ago
 UAE beat Tahiti 4-3 at opener of FIFA Beach Soccer ..

UAE beat Tahiti 4-3 at opener of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

1 hour ago
 Australian PM thanks UAE for help in evacuating Au ..

Australian PM thanks UAE for help in evacuating Australian citizens from Afghani ..

3 hours ago
 UAE provides ongoing support to humanitarian effor ..

UAE provides ongoing support to humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan in spirit of ..

3 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilate ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilateral relations, regional develo ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.