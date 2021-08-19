Russia May Be Preparing to Test Cutting-Edge Burevestnik Missile - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Russia may be preparing to test its state-of-the-art Burevestnik (Stormbringer, NATO name Skyfall) nuclear-powered cruise missile, CNN has reported, citing satellite images that were analyzed by experts.

The pictures, taken by satellite imaging company Capella Space earlier in the week, demonstrate that Moscow is about to test the missile at a launch site near the Arctic Circle, according to researchers from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies Center for Nonproliferation Studies, cited by the broadcaster.

Meanwhile, a source told CNN that Washington is aware of the potential launch.

At the same time, the CIA refused to comment on the matter, and the US Department of Defense and the Russian Defense Ministry did not respond immediately.

Burevestnik was originally introduced by Russian President Vladimir Putin back in 2018. The missile is said to possess an intercontinental-range capability, as well as a low flying altitude, which, combined with high speed, would allow it to avoid detection by other countries' air defenses.

Its last known test was in 2019, although CNN reported launch preparations in 2020, while also alleging that all previous tests ended in failure.