Russia May Be Trying To Change Dynamic In Ukraine With New Commander - US State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2023 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Russia may be aiming to change dynamic in Ukraine by reshuffling top military commanders in charge of Russia's special operation in Ukraine, State Department spokesman Ned price told reporters on Thursday.

"Russia May be trying to change (the) dynamic once again with a new commander of Russian forces inside Ukraine but the broader dynamic, the underlying dynamic is not going to change," Price said in a press briefing. "That very dynamic is one in which Ukrainians are fighting for their territory, they are fighting for their country, they are fighting for their democracy, they are fighting for their freedom.

Chief of Russian General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov was appointed as the new Commander of the Joint Group of Forces in Ukraine. His predecessor, Gen. Sergei Surovikinm, will now serve as Gerasimov's deputy alongside Gen. Oleg Salyukov and Col. Gen. Alexei Kim.

The Russian Defense Ministry attributed the reshuffle to "the expansion in the scale of the tasks to be carried out during the military operation" and the need to enhance coordination between various branches of the Russian armed forces involved in the operation.

