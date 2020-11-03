Russia May Become Sole Host of Euro 2021 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) is mulling over an option of holding Euro 2021 in one country instead of across the 12 nations as was originally planned, and Russia has the chances to become the sole host, Le Parisien reported on Monday.

According to a source, UEFA is closely monitoring the coronavirus situation and believes that it is impossible to hold the tournament in 12 cities as was originally planned.

Russia is reportedly seen as a reliable candidate to become the sole host of Euro 2021, as the country successfully hosted the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Euro 2020 was postponed to the summer of 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The matches are expected to be held in 12 cities: London, Munich, Baku, Rome, Bucharest, Dublin, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Budapest, Glasgow, Bilbao and St. Petersburg.