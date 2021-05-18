Russia May Build Aircraft Carrier in 10 Years - Official

It will take Russia at least a decade to build an aircraft carrier, a member of the Industrial Commission, a coordinating body of the Russian government, told Sputnik

Vladimir Pospelov said the construction would take "minimum 10 years if there is already progress on a [deck-based fighter] jet and a ship-building wharf.

Pospelov said that the aircraft carrier project was already completed and could be added to the draft arms procurement program for 2024-2033. The project is estimated at around $6.7 billion.