Russia May Build Aircraft Carrier In 10 Years - Official

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 04:50 PM

Russia May Build Aircraft Carrier in 10 Years - Official

It will take Russia at least a decade to build an aircraft carrier, a member of the Industrial Commission, a coordinating body of the Russian government, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) It will take Russia at least a decade to build an aircraft carrier, a member of the Industrial Commission, a coordinating body of the Russian government, told Sputnik.

Vladimir Pospelov said the construction would take "minimum 10 years if there is already progress on a [deck-based fighter] jet and a ship-building wharf.

"

Pospelov said that the aircraft carrier project was already completed and could be added to the draft arms procurement program for 2024-2033. The project is estimated at around $6.7 billion.

More Stories From World

