UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia May Complete Procedures To Leave Open Skies Treaty By Summer - Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 06:04 PM

Russia May Complete Procedures to Leave Open Skies Treaty by Summer - Diplomat

Russia may complete domestic procedures to leave the Treaty on Open Skies, which enables its signatories to exchange unarmed military surveillance flights, by the summer unless the United States reverses its withdrawal, the head of the Russian delegation to the Vienna talks on military security and arms control said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) Russia may complete domestic procedures to leave the Treaty on Open Skies, which enables its signatories to exchange unarmed military surveillance flights, by the summer unless the United States reverses its withdrawal, the head of the Russian delegation to the Vienna talks on military security and arms control said on Monday.

"Domestic procedures for the withdrawal of the Russian Federation from the Treaty are ongoing. We expect them to be over by this summer. If the U.S. does not inform us by then of its willingness to return to the Treaty, Russia will send a note to the Depositaries, Hungary and Canada, notifying them of its withdrawal from the Treaty on Open Skies," Konstantin Gavrilov said, as quoted by the delegation on Facebook.

The diplomat reiterated that Moscow "will not wait indefinitely" for the US to determine whether it is ready to return to the treaty, warning that not much time is left for thinking.

The US formally withdrew from the treaty in November. In January, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that Moscow was initiating the procedures to leave the Open Skies Treaty over the disruption of balance of interests after Washington's pullout.

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Russia Washington Canada Facebook Vienna United States Hungary January May November From

Recent Stories

Bitcoin quickly slips from record highs: Reports

4 minutes ago

OPPO Showcases New Breakthroughs In Technology and ..

14 minutes ago

Gwadar ground to host KK Vs QG match on March 25

20 minutes ago

DLD expands &#039;Smart Valuation&#039; process to ..

21 minutes ago

Mother loses two children to fire she had set to b ..

38 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirati multi-mission ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.