Russia May Complete Special Military Operation in Ukraine Once Goals Achieved - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) Russia can complete its special military operation in Ukraine after its goals are achieved, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The Ukraine conflict ” I would say in this case, a special military operation in Ukraine, from our point of view ” can be completed after the goals are achieved," Peskov told reporters.