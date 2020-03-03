- Home
Tue 03rd March 2020 | 10:15 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Moscow may consider providing assistance to Afghanistan in fighting terrorism after a government is formed in Kabul, Russian presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Tuesday.
"Regarding the fight against terrorism, [and] the assistance, lets wait until there is a normal government in Kabul.
Then we will be discussing the assistance and other matters with serious people," Kabulov said during a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.