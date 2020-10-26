Russia May Consider Mediation in Greek-Turkish Mediterranean Dispute If Asked - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Russia is ready to consider mediating the Greek-Turkish dispute over the right to hydrocarbon exploration in the Mediterranean Sea, if asked to do so, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday.

"The littoral countries should probably show initiative first. If someone does ask us to mediate using our relationship with one or another of the parties, of course, we will readily consider such a possibility," Lavrov told a press conference.