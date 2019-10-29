UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia May Cover 30% Of Global Demand For Non-Nuclear Submarines In Next Decade - Strategy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 08:20 PM

Russia May Cover 30% of Global Demand for Non-Nuclear Submarines in Next Decade - Strategy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Russia is capable of building enough non-nuclear submarines to cover up to 30 percent of global demand in the next 10 years, according to the strategy for the development of the country's shipbuilding industry until 2035.

The document has been signed by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and published on the government's website on Tuesday.

"The enterprises of the shipbuilding industry of the Russian Federation are capable of satisfying up to 30 percent of the global market demand for non-nuclear submarines, which is estimated at 60-70 units in the next decade, including the construction of small and ultra-small submarines, as well as manned deep-sea vehicles," the document says.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vehicles Market Government Industry

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves 2020 Federal Budget

21 minutes ago

Smart Dubai reveals 14 most data-compliant entitie ..

21 minutes ago

Dar Al Ber launches new relief campaign for Rohing ..

22 minutes ago

UAE provides 26 tonnes of food aid to Southern Mar ..

22 minutes ago

FTA: Expansion of Excise Tax aimed at curbing harm ..

37 minutes ago

RTA accomplishes 1.5m accident-free operation hour ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.