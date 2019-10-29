Russia May Cover 30% of Global Demand for Non-Nuclear Submarines in Next Decade - Strategy

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Russia is capable of building enough non-nuclear submarines to cover up to 30 percent of global demand in the next 10 years, according to the strategy for the development of the country's shipbuilding industry until 2035.

The document has been signed by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and published on the government's website on Tuesday.

"The enterprises of the shipbuilding industry of the Russian Federation are capable of satisfying up to 30 percent of the global market demand for non-nuclear submarines, which is estimated at 60-70 units in the next decade, including the construction of small and ultra-small submarines, as well as manned deep-sea vehicles," the document says.