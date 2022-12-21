UrduPoint.com

Russia May Create Scientific Centers For Training Of Cyberathletes - Document

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2022 | 11:50 PM

Russia May Create Scientific Centers for Training of Cyberathletes - Document

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Scientific and methodological centers for the study of cybersports and the training of cyberathletes may appear in Russia, according to the materials for the meeting of the Russian State Council on the implementation of youth policies in modern conditions.

"Discussion of measures to support the development of domestic e-sports, including the creation of scientific and methodological centers in the field of studying e-sports and training e-sportsmen (will be held)," the materials seen by Sputnik read.

It is noted that Russian youth shows "considerable success" in the world of e-sports. Examples include the victory of Russian e-sports players at The International Dota 2 tournament. However, in Russia, the level of state support for e-sports is "incomparably lower" than the support of traditional sports, despite the large audience of spectators and fans at cybertournaments.

On December 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting of the State Council on the implementation of youth policies in modern conditions.

