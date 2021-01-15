Russia May Create Test Distinguishing Original, Mutated Coronavirus Strains - Watchdog

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Russia may create a test system that would distinguish an original coronavirus from a virus with mutation within 2-3 weeks, the head of Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Friday.

"It is very important that we can get a test system, I think that this will take no more than 2-3 weeks, which will distinguish a common virus from a virus with mutations," Popova said at a meeting with epidemiologists and virologists.

Russia is capable of releasing test systems that determine certain changes in the virus, Popova said.