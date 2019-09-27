Russia May Discuss With Iran Deliveries of Air Defense, Radio Electronic Assets - Agency

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Russia does not rule out discussing with Iran deliveries of air defense assets and radio electronic equipment to the country, as well as the creation of an integrated system of Persian Gulf security, Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugayev said in an interview with Sputnik.

Although the current Russian-Iranian defense cooperation agreement has been in place since 2001, cooperation with Tehran is restricted by the UN Security Council's Resolution 2231 and a Russian presidential decree, issued on March 11, 2016, Shugayev noted.

"Russia acts strictly in compliance with international regulations, so defense cooperation on offensive arms with Iran cannot be conducted before October 2020. Before the UN Security Council's sanctions expiration, we can discuss cooperation on the following: air defense assets deliveries, creation of an integrated surveillance, security and defense system for the Persian Gulf coast, deliveries of radio electronic equipment, modernization of air defense equipment that has been previously delivered to Iran, deliveries of small weapons and munition," Shugayev said.