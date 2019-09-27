UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia May Discuss With Iran Deliveries Of Air Defense, Radio Electronic Assets - Agency

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 05:01 PM

Russia May Discuss With Iran Deliveries of Air Defense, Radio Electronic Assets - Agency

Russia does not rule out discussing with Iran deliveries of air defense assets and radio electronic equipment to the country, as well as the creation of an integrated system of Persian Gulf security, Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugayev said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Russia does not rule out discussing with Iran deliveries of air defense assets and radio electronic equipment to the country, as well as the creation of an integrated system of Persian Gulf security, Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugayev said in an interview with Sputnik.

Although the current Russian-Iranian defense cooperation agreement has been in place since 2001, cooperation with Tehran is restricted by the UN Security Council's Resolution 2231 and a Russian presidential decree, issued on March 11, 2016, Shugayev noted.

"Russia acts strictly in compliance with international regulations, so defense cooperation on offensive arms with Iran cannot be conducted before October 2020. Before the UN Security Council's sanctions expiration, we can discuss cooperation on the following: air defense assets deliveries, creation of an integrated surveillance, security and defense system for the Persian Gulf coast, deliveries of radio electronic equipment, modernization of air defense equipment that has been previously delivered to Iran, deliveries of small weapons and munition," Shugayev said.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Iran Russia Tehran March October 2016 2020 Agreement

Recent Stories

PIA Revives its Cargo in Leaps and Bounds

18 seconds ago

4 minutes ago

Modi's fascist agenda to be exposed at all forums: ..

5 minutes ago

Centre of Excellence in Art and Design (CEAD) to ..

5 minutes ago

Special persons take out rally to express solidari ..

5 minutes ago

China mulling to reduce poverty through industrial ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.