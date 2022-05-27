UrduPoint.com

Russia May Establish Separate Grain Market For Deliveries To Countries In Need - Union

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2022 | 12:22 AM

Russia May Establish Separate Grain Market for Deliveries to Countries in Need - Union

Russia may establish a separate grain market since Western sanctions prevent Russian grain exporters from delivering supplies to countries in need, Eduard Zernin, the board chairman of the Russian Union of Grain Exporters, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) Russia may establish a separate grain market since Western sanctions prevent Russian grain exporters from delivering supplies to countries in need, Eduard Zernin, the board chairman of the Russian Union of Grain Exporters, said on Thursday.

"There will be no stockpiling (of food products) on the domestic market because of the exceptionally high demand for our grain in the world. We will find a suitable solution for arranging supplies to countries in need, including the establishment of a separate regional market with its own clearing currencies, financial instruments, trade and dispute settlement rules," Zernin told journalists before the opening of the Russian Grain Forum.

He explained that this new type of trade relations will be established with the MENA region, which includes countries of the middle East, North Africa, and some other nations.

Zernin added that Moscow's former partners are now hindering supplies of Russian grain to countries in need by blocking transactions between banks, freezing finances, and barring Russian ships from entering their ports, all the while making bold statements about the global food crisis.

Countries in need could fall short some 10 million tons in grain supplies from Russia in the next season if these trade barriers persist, according to Zernin. However, the expert was confident that Russia will find a way to continue supplies to these countries given that total embargo on grain deliveries, considered humanitarian goods, is impossible.

Nevertheless, business opportunities will be limited, Zernin said, adding that sanctions against Moscow have reduced the volume of potential grain deliveries this season by some 3 million tons.

Related Topics

Africa World Business Moscow Russia Middle East May Market All From Million

Recent Stories

Death toll from Iran tower block collapse rises to ..

Death toll from Iran tower block collapse rises to 19

7 minutes ago
 Govt announces Rs 30 per liter increase in POL pri ..

Govt announces Rs 30 per liter increase in POL prices

7 minutes ago
 DR Congo accuses Rwanda of backing militia violenc ..

DR Congo accuses Rwanda of backing militia violence

11 minutes ago
 Three Toronto Schools on Lockdown After Reports of ..

Three Toronto Schools on Lockdown After Reports of Man With Rifle - Statement

11 minutes ago
 Eleven babies die in Senegal hospital blaze

Eleven babies die in Senegal hospital blaze

11 minutes ago
 Facing critical human rights challenges, Afghanist ..

Facing critical human rights challenges, Afghanistan at crossroads: UN expert

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.