Russia May Export Military Transport Plane IL-112V In Future - Deputy Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 12:01 AM

Russia May Export Military Transport Plane IL-112V in Future - Deputy Prime Minister

Russia may export its new military transport plane IL-112V in the future, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence and Space Yuri Borisov said on Monday

VORONEZH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Russia may export its new military transport plane IL-112V in the future, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence and Space Yuri Borisov said on Monday.

"For sure, the aircraft will have prospects for its export because the cluster of such vehicles is much in demand," Borisov said at the Voronezh Aircraft Production Association, which manufactures the plane.

Although the plane does not match the Russian Defense Ministry's technical demands, which provide the plane's ability to transport five tonnes of cargo within the maximum range of 1,200 kilometers (around 746 miles), the situation is improving, the deputy prime minister added.

The light military aircraft IL-112 V is designed for the transporting and airdrop of troops, weapons, light military equipment and other cargoes, whose weight does not exceed five tonnes. The plane should substitute the obsolete aircraft An-24 and An-26.

More Stories From World

