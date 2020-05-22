UrduPoint.com
Russia May Face Second COVID-19 Wave In October-November - Putin

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 06:50 PM

Russia May Face Second COVID-19 Wave in October-November - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Russia may face a new COVID-19 wave in the period between October and November, and this should be taken into consideration while removing the restrictions imposed to contain the virus, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"While gradually abandoning the restrictions regime ...

we should keep in mind what experts say, both those present here and their colleagues abroad. There may be another wave, which is possible in the fall, in late October or in November. We should keep this in mind and be ready for such a development of the situation," Putin said at a meeting on the epidemiological situation in the country.

