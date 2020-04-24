UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia May Finish COVID-19 Vaccine Tests On Volunteers By Fall - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 02:57 PM

Russia May Finish COVID-19 Vaccine Tests on Volunteers by Fall - Health Ministry

Russia will have a vaccine against COVID-19 by the end of the year, and tests on volunteers may be completed by the fall already, the deputy head of the Health Ministry's phthisiopulmonology and infectious disease center said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Russia will have a vaccine against COVID-19 by the end of the year, and tests on volunteers may be completed by the fall already, the deputy head of the Health Ministry's phthisiopulmonology and infectious disease center said on Friday.

"I am sure that this will happen [we will have a vaccine by year end].

Both foreign countries and several of Russia's leading institutes with great experience are now actively engaged in development. I am almost sure that by this fall already we will certainly have more than one prototype of the possible vaccine, which will have passed major lab tests and perhaps even tests on volunteers by that time," Vladimir Chulanov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin May

Recent Stories

PBIF calls for reduced power tariff: Mian Zahid Hu ..

2 minutes ago

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser called on Pr ..

5 minutes ago

After Ebola, Liberian doctors have coronavirus hea ..

4 minutes ago

Cooperation of Russian COVID-19 Military in Italy ..

5 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

5 minutes ago

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar wants 'Qu ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.