Russia May Finish COVID-19 Vaccine Tests on Volunteers by Fall - Health Ministry

Russia will have a vaccine against COVID-19 by the end of the year, and tests on volunteers may be completed by the fall already, the deputy head of the Health Ministry's phthisiopulmonology and infectious disease center said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Russia will have a vaccine against COVID-19 by the end of the year, and tests on volunteers may be completed by the fall already, the deputy head of the Health Ministry's phthisiopulmonology and infectious disease center said on Friday.

"I am sure that this will happen [we will have a vaccine by year end].

Both foreign countries and several of Russia's leading institutes with great experience are now actively engaged in development. I am almost sure that by this fall already we will certainly have more than one prototype of the possible vaccine, which will have passed major lab tests and perhaps even tests on volunteers by that time," Vladimir Chulanov told reporters.