Russia May Grant Up to 2,000 Academic Scholarships Per Year to African Students - Agency

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The Russian agency in charge of awarding academic scholarships to foreign students will look into how it may increase the share of Africans in the mix to 2,000 per year, its head told Sputnik on Thursday.

Eleonora Mitrofanova, the head of Rossotrudnichestvo, said Russian universities provide tuition-free education to an annual 15,000 students from 170 countries under the scholarship program. This year, 1,750 Africans were admitted.

"The number could be increased to at least 2,000 because a drastic hike is difficult as our education system has capacity limits in terms of infrastructure .

.. The increase should only be gradual," she said.

She spoke to Sputnik on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit in the southern resort of Sochi.

Russia has been an immensely popular destination for Africans, leading to calls for more grants. Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the summit that the Russian authorities would think of how to accommodate the growing demand.