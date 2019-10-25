UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia May Grant Up To 2,000 Academic Scholarships Per Year To African Students - Agency

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 01:10 AM

Russia May Grant Up to 2,000 Academic Scholarships Per Year to African Students - Agency

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The Russian agency in charge of awarding academic scholarships to foreign students will look into how it may increase the share of Africans in the mix to 2,000 per year, its head told Sputnik on Thursday.

Eleonora Mitrofanova, the head of Rossotrudnichestvo, said Russian universities provide tuition-free education to an annual 15,000 students from 170 countries under the scholarship program. This year, 1,750 Africans were admitted.

"The number could be increased to at least 2,000 because a drastic hike is difficult as our education system has capacity limits in terms of infrastructure .

.. The increase should only be gradual," she said.

She spoke to Sputnik on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit in the southern resort of Sochi.

Russia has been an immensely popular destination for Africans, leading to calls for more grants. Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the summit that the Russian authorities would think of how to accommodate the growing demand.

Related Topics

Education Russia Vladimir Putin Sochi May From Share

Recent Stories

American musician will.i.am performs at 2019 FIRST ..

1 hour ago

Omar Al Olama and Dean Kamen: 2019 FIRST Global DX ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in Arab Environment Ministers Mee ..

2 hours ago

UAE&#039;s Bee’ah partners with Ambienthesis SpA ..

2 hours ago

SDF Supports Idea of International Security Zone i ..

1 hour ago

Evacuations as wildfire roars through California w ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.