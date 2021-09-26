Russia May Halt Cross-Border Aid Delivery to Syria If West Remains Uncooperative - Lavrov

Russia may halt the cross-border mechanism for humanitarian aid delivery to Syria if no specific measures are taken to unblock humanitarian supplies via Damascus, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) Russia may halt the cross-border mechanism for humanitarian aid delivery to Syria if no specific measures are taken to unblock humanitarian supplies via Damascus, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

"If specific measures are not taken now to unblock the delivery of humanitarian aid via Damascus, as required by international humanitarian law, we will halt these cross-border non-transparent activities," Lavrov told a press conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The minister noted that since the adoption of the UN resolution that demanded that aid be sent through Damascus, "one convoy has passed," and half of the cargo the areas of concern have been waiting for more than a year has not been delivered.

"And the convoy that the International Committee of the Red Cross together with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent prepared in April 2020, is not moving anywhere. Therefore, those who care for the hungry should put some pressure on the Western countries that can influence the situation, and secondly, the UN leadership, which is obliged to comply with this resolution," he added.