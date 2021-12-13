UrduPoint.com

Russia May Hand Over Security Guarantees Proposals To US This Week - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 03:57 PM

Russia May Hand Over Security Guarantees Proposals to US This Week - Kremlin

Russia may hand over proposals on security guarantees to the United States via diplomatic channels this week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) Russia may hand over proposals on security guarantees to the United States via diplomatic channels this week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"The president actually said that this will be done within a week. Well, accordingly, it can be assumed that this will be done this week," Peskov told reporters, adding that "this will be done via diplomatic channels through the Foreign Ministry".

Related Topics

Russia United States May

Recent Stories

realme Announces a GT 2 Series Special Event to In ..

Realme Announces a GT 2 Series Special Event to Introduce Three World-First Inno ..

5 minutes ago
 UAE announces 92 new COVID-19 cases, 71 recoveries ..

UAE announces 92 new COVID-19 cases, 71 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 hou ..

13 minutes ago
 Khalifa Al Marar heads UAE delegation in preparato ..

Khalifa Al Marar heads UAE delegation in preparatory meeting for GCC Ministerial ..

13 minutes ago
 Administration takes measures to ensure flour at s ..

Administration takes measures to ensure flour at subsidised rates

45 seconds ago
 Japan announces US $ 4.35 mln grant to support pol ..

Japan announces US $ 4.35 mln grant to support polio programme in Pakistan

47 seconds ago
 Blast Kills 3 at Petrochemical Plant in South Kore ..

Blast Kills 3 at Petrochemical Plant in South Korea - Reports

48 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.