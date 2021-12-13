Russia May Hand Over Security Guarantees Proposals to US This Week - Kremlin

Russia may hand over proposals on security guarantees to the United States via diplomatic channels this week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) Russia may hand over proposals on security guarantees to the United States via diplomatic channels this week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"The president actually said that this will be done within a week. Well, accordingly, it can be assumed that this will be done this week," Peskov told reporters, adding that "this will be done via diplomatic channels through the Foreign Ministry".