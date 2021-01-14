UrduPoint.com
Russia May Have Combined Vaccine Against COVID-19, Flu By 2022 End - Gamaleya Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Russia may have a combined vaccine against the coronavirus and flu already by the end of the next year, as the Gamaleya research institute has already perfected the technology for such vaccines creation, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the institute, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"It may be created by the end of the next year," Gintsburg said.

The technology for developing similar vaccines has already been worked out and is currently being adapted for use against different strains of flu and the coronavirus, the microbiologist explained.

"We are currently testing it on the strains that we have, and then we will also test it on the latest strains ... We will start clinical trials in the beginning of the next year," Gintsburg added.

More Stories From World

