UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia May Have Dealt With COVID-19 Challenges Better Than Other Countries - Putin

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 03:48 PM

Russia May Have Dealt With COVID-19 Challenges Better Than Other Countries - Putin

Russia has dealt with the COVID-19-induced problems perhaps even better than some other well-developed countries even though it faced a lot of challenges this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russia has dealt with the COVID-19-induced problems perhaps even better than some other well-developed countries even though it faced a lot of challenges this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"It is safe to say that we have faced these challenges gracefully, partly maybe even better than other countries who are rightfully proud of the resilience of their economies, development of their social and health care services," Putin said at his traditional end-of-year news conference.

Russia has showcased resilience even though it faced many social and economic challenges this year, just like other countries worldwide, the president noted.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja asks parents to focus on character buil ..

12 minutes ago

PCB statement on Mohammad Amir

36 minutes ago

French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive fo ..

60 minutes ago

Lux Style Awards 2020 Allot Everyone the Best Seat ..

1 hour ago

5.1-magnitude quake hits Molucca Sea -- USGS

3 minutes ago

Philippines logs 1,470 new COVID-19 cases, warning ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.