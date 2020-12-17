Russia May Have Dealt With COVID-19 Challenges Better Than Other Countries - Putin

Russia has dealt with the COVID-19-induced problems perhaps even better than some other well-developed countries even though it faced a lot of challenges this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russia has dealt with the COVID-19-induced problems perhaps even better than some other well-developed countries even though it faced a lot of challenges this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"It is safe to say that we have faced these challenges gracefully, partly maybe even better than other countries who are rightfully proud of the resilience of their economies, development of their social and health care services," Putin said at his traditional end-of-year news conference.

Russia has showcased resilience even though it faced many social and economic challenges this year, just like other countries worldwide, the president noted.