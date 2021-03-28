Russia May Have Herd Immunity by Fall If Vaccination Continues at Current Pace - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2021) Russia may be able to start lifting coronavirus restrictions when it achieves herd immunity, which may happen by the end of summer if the vaccination continues at its current pace and the measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus remain in place, President Vladimir Putin said.

"This [easing restrictions] will happen and we have to listen to specialists, it has been said, after we have the herd immunity. To get this, we need 70 percent of the adults to get the vaccine. If it [vaccination] continues at its current pace, we will get this result in the summer, by the end of the summer," Putin told Rossiya 1 broadcaster.