Russia May Have MiG-29-Based Demonstrator of Hypersonic Civilian Plane by 2023 - Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) A demonstrator of a next-generation hypersonic civilian aircraft could be created in Russia by 2023, on the basis of the MiG-29 destroyer, Central Aerohydrodynamic Institute Director General Kirill Sypalo has said in an interview in Sputnik.

"According to our estimates, if there is funding, this demonstrator should see the world by 2023. Obviously, it is both easier and cheaper to create this experimental aircraft on the basis of a donor aircraft, as the main goal is to check, during a test flight, the accuracy of the chosen crucial technologies, such as the aerodynamic appearance, and airscoops and nozzle rings location, shape and size," Sypalo said.

He expressed the belief that the MiG-29 destroyer was most likely to serve as a donor.

"Of course, this is not about a full-fledged ... aircraft, this will rather be a prototype model, a demonstrator," Sypalo explained.

A technical proposal for a demonstrator of the prospective hypersonic civilian aircraft Strizh has already been developed in the country, Sypalo went on to say.

If the flight demonstrator program is developed successfully, Russia will create a light hypersonic civilian aircraft faster than global competitors, which will pave the way for creating medium and heavy hypersonic civilian planes later, the head of the Central Aerohydrodynamic Institute added.