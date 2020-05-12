UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia May Have MiG-29-Based Demonstrator Of Hypersonic Civilian Plane By 2023 - Institute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 11:10 AM

Russia May Have MiG-29-Based Demonstrator of Hypersonic Civilian Plane by 2023 - Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) A demonstrator of a next-generation hypersonic civilian aircraft could be created in Russia by 2023, on the basis of the MiG-29 destroyer, Central Aerohydrodynamic Institute Director General Kirill Sypalo has said in an interview in Sputnik.

"According to our estimates, if there is funding, this demonstrator should see the world by 2023. Obviously, it is both easier and cheaper to create this experimental aircraft on the basis of a donor aircraft, as the main goal is to check, during a test flight, the accuracy of the chosen crucial technologies, such as the aerodynamic appearance, and airscoops and nozzle rings location, shape and size," Sypalo said.

He expressed the belief that the MiG-29 destroyer was most likely to serve as a donor.

"Of course, this is not about a full-fledged ... aircraft, this will rather be a prototype model, a demonstrator," Sypalo explained.

A technical proposal for a demonstrator of the prospective hypersonic civilian aircraft Strizh has already been developed in the country, Sypalo went on to say.

If the flight demonstrator program is developed successfully, Russia will create a light hypersonic civilian aircraft faster than global competitors, which will pave the way for creating medium and heavy hypersonic civilian planes later, the head of the Central Aerohydrodynamic Institute added.

Related Topics

World Russia

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for May 12, 2020 in Pakistan

58 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE excels in addressing crises, exceptional circu ..

9 hours ago

Hindu community in Abu Dhabi supports call to pray ..

9 hours ago

Burj Khalifa lights up, secures 1.2 million meals ..

9 hours ago

UAE embassy in Lebanon launches third phase of Ift ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.