Russia May Have To Suspend Dialogue With EU Over Lack Of Respect - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 07:55 PM

Russia May Have to Suspend Dialogue With EU Over Lack of Respect - Foreign Minister

Some of the people in charge of the European Union's foreign policy do not understand the importance of mutual respect in the dialogue, so Russia may have to suspend communication with them, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Some of the people in charge of the European Union's foreign policy do not understand the importance of mutual respect in the dialogue, so Russia may have to suspend communication with them, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

"People who are responsible for the Western foreign policy and do not understand the need for mutually respectful dialogue, we probably have to suspend dialogue with them for a while. Especially since [President of the European Commission] Ursula von der Leyen is saying that the geopolitical cooperation with he current Russian authorities is not working. So let it be, if that's what they want," Lavrov said at a session of the Valday discussion club.

More Stories From World

