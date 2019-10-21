UrduPoint.com
Russia May Help Ethiopia Solve Renaissance Dam Problem - Egyptian Foreign Minister

Russia, which has always advocated the need to comply with the international law principles, can help resolve the dispute between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt on the launch of Ethiopia's Renaissance dam, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said in an interview with Sputnik

The inaugural Russia-Africa Summit and business forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, will be held in the Russian resort city of Sochi October 23-24. The leaders of all the 54 African nations have been invited to the event, with almost 50 of them having already confirmed their attendance.

"Russia is a big and permanent member of the Security Council.

It is a state that always supports and emphasizes the principles of international legitimacy and the need to respect international law. The countries of the world can contribute to resolving this issue, which affects 105 million Egyptians, 40 million Sudanese and 100 million Ethiopians," Shoukry said.

"Russia can strengthen the need for the parties to adhere to these principles and rules, and has close relations with Egypt and Ethiopia, and has the ability to influence positively through its status as a superpower and permanent member of the Security Council, as well as through its close bilateral relations with Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia," he said.

