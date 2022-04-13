Russia May Hit Targets in Kiev if Ukraine Attacks Russian Territory - Defense Ministry

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Wednesday that Moscow sees attempts of the Ukrainian side to attack the Russian territory, adding that the military may hit decision-making facilities across Ukraine, including in Kiev, if such attacks continue

"We see attempts of sabotage and strikes by Ukrainian troops on facilities inside Russia. If such attacks continue, then the Russian armed forces will strike at decision-making centers, including in Kiev. The Russian military has refrained from such actions before," Konashenkov told a briefing.