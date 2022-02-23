Russia May Hit US With Cyber Attacks in Response to Sanctions - Cybersecurity Agency Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) A top US cybersecurity official warned that Russia could possibly retaliate to new US sanctions with cyber actions that target critical infrastructure and urged organizations to take steps to reduce their potential risks.

"While there are no specific or credible threats to the US at this time, Russia may consider taking retaliatory action in response to sanctions that may impact our critical infrastructure," Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Jen Easterly said via Twitter on Tuesday.