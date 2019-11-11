Russia May Hold BRICS 2020 Summit in Extended Formats - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Russia may hold next year's BRICS summit in the so-called Outreach Dialogue and BRICS Plus formats, a senior diplomat with the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"The Outreach Dialogue and the Plus formats are aimed primarily at involving other countries in the work of our organization to discuss current problems, challenges and issues. Probably, these formats require institutionalization, and this may be [put] on BRICS' short-term agenda. We are not abandoning the idea of holding the 2020 summit in those formats," Adviser for the Foreign Policy Planning Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Mikhail Malkov said during a roundtable discussion organized by the Rossiya Segodnya news agency.

The BRICS Outreach Dialogue is a regional cooperation format, launched by South Africa during its presidency in 2013, that aims at involving regional neighbors of the host country in BRICS activities. The BRICS Plus concept, meanwhile, envisions a more global format of cooperation that allows the engagement of countries from all over the world.

The BRICS summit will run in the Brazilian capital from November 13-14. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to take part in the event, and Russia is to chair the bloc in 2020.

BRICS is the acronym for five of the world's largest emerging economies Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.