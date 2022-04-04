Russia May Increase Oil, Gas Supplies to India - Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia has the capacity to offer India more hydrocarbons at better price, given New Delhi's interest, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Russia has the capacity to offer India more hydrocarbons at better price, given New Delhi's interest, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said on Monday.

"As for hydrocarbon supplies, I believe that the supplies and our cooperation in this area may well be increased. Indians have interest in it," Alipov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster. "We offer India significantly discounted crude, so our hydrocarbons are a good bargain for them, and Indians will definitely not miss this opportunity.

Sanctions have not affected the Russian-Indian nuclear cooperation either, the ambassador said.

Russia remains one of India's key partners in nuclear energy. Under a 1998 agreement, Russia is building India's largest nuclear power plant.

Located in the state of Tamil Nadu, the Kudankulam NPP had its first two blocks commissioned in 2013 and 2016.

The construction of power blocks 3 and 4 began in 2017 followed by power block 5, which started in 2021.