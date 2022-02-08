UrduPoint.com

Russia May Inspect Romanian Missile Base On Condition Of Reciprocity - Romanian Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Russia May Inspect Romanian Missile Base on Condition of Reciprocity - Romanian Ministry

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Romania may allow Russian inspectors onto the Devesela missile base, but only on condition of reciprocity, the Romanian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

On February 1, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that the United States had informed Russia of its desire to discuss a way to verify that no Tomahawk cruise missiles are stationed in Poland or Romania but on the condition that Moscow share similar information on certain bases in Russia.

"In recent years in the light of current events, the foreign ministry has been consistently noting and confirming its stance regarding solely defensive character of Devesela military base's missile system. The foreign ministry states that Romania maintains transparency and risk reduction approaches, and thinks that these approaches should be maintained on the condition of reciprocity and in compliance with internationally acclaimed principles, obligations, and European security's basic documents," the ministry said in a written statement.

On February 2, the first deputy head of the Russian upper chamber's international affairs committee, Vladimir Dzhabarov, told Sputnik that inspections would not help, since Romanian and Polish air defense systems can be equipped with Tomahawk cruise missiles or other offensive weapons at any time, even a few days after specialists conduct an inspection.

In December, Moscow published its proposals for the United States and NATO on security guarantees. The proposals, if agreed to, would prevent NATO from expanding in Eastern Europe and prohibit the US and Russia from deploying intermediate and shorter-range missiles within striking distance of each other's territory, among other terms.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Europe Vladimir Putin Poland Romania United States Chamber February May December From Share

Recent Stories

Borrell Says Diversification a Priority to Avoid E ..

Borrell Says Diversification a Priority to Avoid Energy Supply Disruption From R ..

1 hour ago
 UN on Putin-Macron Meeting: Guterres Encourages Al ..

UN on Putin-Macron Meeting: Guterres Encourages All Efforts to Deescalate Ukrain ..

1 hour ago
 Another 45,000 Tonnes of Colombian Coal Arrive in ..

Another 45,000 Tonnes of Colombian Coal Arrive in Ukraine - Exporter

1 hour ago
 Canada Opposition Leader Says Convoy Seeks to Over ..

Canada Opposition Leader Says Convoy Seeks to Overthrow Gov't., Calls for Urgent ..

1 hour ago
 Gun salutes fired to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 70- ..

Gun salutes fired to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign

1 hour ago
 Chelsea pay damages to settle historical racial ab ..

Chelsea pay damages to settle historical racial abuse case

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>