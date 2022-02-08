Russia May Inspect Romanian Missile Base on Condition of Reciprocity - Romanian Ministry

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Romania may allow Russian inspectors onto the Devesela missile base, but only on condition of reciprocity, the Romanian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

On February 1, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that the United States had informed Russia of its desire to discuss a way to verify that no Tomahawk cruise missiles are stationed in Poland or Romania but on the condition that Moscow share similar information on certain bases in Russia.

"In recent years in the light of current events, the foreign ministry has been consistently noting and confirming its stance regarding solely defensive character of Devesela military base's missile system. The foreign ministry states that Romania maintains transparency and risk reduction approaches, and thinks that these approaches should be maintained on the condition of reciprocity and in compliance with internationally acclaimed principles, obligations, and European security's basic documents," the ministry said in a written statement.

On February 2, the first deputy head of the Russian upper chamber's international affairs committee, Vladimir Dzhabarov, told Sputnik that inspections would not help, since Romanian and Polish air defense systems can be equipped with Tomahawk cruise missiles or other offensive weapons at any time, even a few days after specialists conduct an inspection.

In December, Moscow published its proposals for the United States and NATO on security guarantees. The proposals, if agreed to, would prevent NATO from expanding in Eastern Europe and prohibit the US and Russia from deploying intermediate and shorter-range missiles within striking distance of each other's territory, among other terms.