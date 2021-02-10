SAMARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Russia may launch its biosatellite, Bion-M2, with animals on board, to a higher altitude than the previously planned 800 kilometers (500 miles), the head of the Russian Progress Rocket Space Center said on Wednesday.

The new altitude could be 20,000 kilometers. According to a Sputnik source, the change is related to the preparations for sending Russian cosmonauts to the Moon and other planets.

"There are no issues during the descent and landing. Yes, we really are working on a possible launch scenario for this spacecraft with not 800 kilometers but somewhat higher. The issue is being looked into right now," Progress General Director Dmitry Baranov told journalists, adding that if such a decision is made, minor adjustments will have to be made to the spacecraft.

The official also shared details regarding the development of Russia's new Amur-SPG medium-class carrier rocket, which was supposed to have its initial design finished by late 2020.

"The initial design is more or less, about 95 percent, over.

Now there are certain corrections being made as the carrier rocket is completely new. I think that the initial design will be over in the third quarter this year," Baranov said.

Meanwhile, the launch of the fourth Resurs-P remote-sensing satellite may be postponed to the next year, a space industry source told Sputnik.

"The launch of the fourth Resurs-P, scheduled for this year, might be postponed to 2022," the source said, without identifying reasons.

Russian space agency Roscosmos also said it was waiting for proposals from NASA about sending a US astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a Russian Soyuz rocket in April.

"We are waiting to formalize the relations with the partners on that issue. Roscosmos understands the importance of having a full-fledged ISS crew in the orbit as well as further cooperation in space," the agency said.

Earlier, NASA said that it was considering securing a seat on the Soyuz MS-18 mission to send its astronaut to the ISS.