Russia May Launch Unified Conscription Register in Full During Autumn Campaign - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Launching a unified conscription register in full will be possible no earlier than the start of the next autumn conscription campaign, Russian Minister of Digital Development, Communications, and Mass Media Maksut Shadayev said on Wednesday.

The lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, adopted at a plenary session on Tuesday a legislation that provides for the creation of a unified conscription register, as well as introduces electronic conscription notices.

"The exact timing of the launch of the (unified conscription) register will be determined after the adoption of the law, but, most likely, it will not be possible to launch it in full until the start of the next autumn conscription," Shadayev wrote on Telegram.