Russia May Legalize Cryptocurrencies As Payment Method - Industry Minister

Published May 18, 2022

Cryptocurrencies as a payment method may be legalized in Russia, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) Cryptocurrencies as a payment method may be legalized in Russia, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Wednesday.

"I think yes. The question is when it will happen, how it will happen, how it will be regulated," Manturov said when asked if Russia may legalize cryptocurrencies.

More Stories From World

