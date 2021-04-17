Russia May Order US Diplomatic Missions to Reduce Personnel to 300 People - Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Russia may order the US diplomatic missions to reduce the number of personnel in the country to 300 people, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday as part of response measures to the latest round of sanctions introduced by Washington.

The ministry noted that now is the time for the United States to demonstrate prudence by abandoning a confrontational stance toward Russia.

"Otherwise, a set of such painful decisions for the US side as, for example, an order to US diplomatic missions to reduce the number of personnel in Russia to 300 people will be implemented. This will establish a real parity in bilateral missions abroad, because now when we are determining the US quota of 455 employees we count those 155 people sent to our permanent mission to the UN in New York.

But this is not a bilateral mission at all," the statement said.

The ministry also confirmed Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's statement that Moscow announced the launch of a procedure that would suspend the practice of hiring citizens of Russia and third countries to work in US diplomatic missions in Russia.

On Thursday, the US slapped new sanctions on 32 Russian individuals and entities. Washington also prohibited US financial institutions from buying Russian government bonds starting June 14.

Additionally, the US has expelled 10 Russian diplomats from the country.

The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the new US sanctions as running contrary to the interests of the two nations.