Russia May Pay Council Of Europe Contribution By November - Deputy Head Of Delegation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 04:49 PM

Russia May Pay Council of Europe Contribution by November - Deputy Head of Delegation

STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Russia may pay its contribution to the Council of Europe by the time Georgia assumes presidency in the council's Committee of Ministers in November, Leonid Slutsky, the deputy head of the Russian delegation in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), told Sputnik on Thursday.

Two years ago, Russia decided to suspend part of its contribution to the council as its PACE delegation was stripped of its rights. On June 30, a two-year deadline approaches after which the committee may punish a non-paying country.

"This is my personal opinion, this issue [contribution] will be resolved ... Of course, we will be able to [pay before Georgia assumes presidency]," Slutsky said.

