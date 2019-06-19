Russia May Pose As Mediator in Demarcation of Syria-Lebanon Maritime Borders - Lavrentyev

Russia may pose as a mediator in demarcation of the maritime borders between Lebanon and Syria, if such a need arises, Russian Special Presidential Envoy on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev told Sputnik during an official visit as part of a delegation to Lebanon

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Russia may pose as a mediator in demarcation of the maritime borders between Lebanon and Syria , if such a need arises, Russian Special Presidential Envoy on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev told Sputnik during an official visit as part of a delegation to Lebanon

Lebanese Defense Minister Elias Bou Saab has said in an interview with Sputnik that Lebanon is aware of Syria's desire to determine the maritime borders, and Russia may mediate in this.

"As for the Lebanese-Syrian border in particular, yes, there is such a wish from the Lebanese side that we provide mediation services, we will try, naturally, to work in this area," Lavrentyev said.