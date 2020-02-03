Russia May Potentially Deport Coronavirus-Infected Foreigners - Prime Minister

Russia's measures against the spread of coronavirus include potentially deporting infected foreigners, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Russia's measures against the spread of coronavirus include potentially deporting infected foreigners, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Monday.

"It [the new strain of coronavirus] has now been added to the list of especially dangerous diseases. It will allow us to deport foreigners if they are found to have this disease and introduce special restrictions, including isolation and quarantine," Mishustin said at a cabinet meeting on Monday.

The prime minister said he had signed a nationwide plan on the fight against coronavirus.

Mishustin has also suggested postponing the Russian Investment Forum in Sochi scheduled for mid-February, after several cabinet members asked to cancel the event.

"We have discussed this more than once. I suggest postponing rather than canceling, as we discussed, and, therefore, considering, first of all, health safety of our citizens, forum participants," Mishustin said.