Russia May Present Concept for Persian Gulf Security at UN - Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Russia may present its concept of collective security in the Persian Gulf at the United Nations, this could be done at a special UN Security Council meeting, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said Wednesday.

The Russian Foreign Ministry presented the program at a special event in Moscow.

"Of course, [we may present it] at the United Nations," Bogdanov told reporters, when asked if Russia could do this.

The deputy foreign minister added that Russia's partners showed interest in the proposed program because it was "an all-encompassing concept that does not offend anyone but, on the contrary, calls for consensus."

When asked how representatives of the European Union reacted, Bogdanov said that "everyone was interested in getting to understand."