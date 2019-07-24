UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia May Present Concept For Persian Gulf Security At UN - Deputy Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 05:30 PM

Russia May Present Concept for Persian Gulf Security at UN - Deputy Foreign Minister

Russia may present its concept of collective security in the Persian Gulf at the United Nations, this could be done at a special UN Security Council meeting, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Russia may present its concept of collective security in the Persian Gulf at the United Nations, this could be done at a special UN Security Council meeting, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said Wednesday.

The Russian Foreign Ministry presented the program at a special event in Moscow.

"Of course, [we may present it] at the United Nations," Bogdanov told reporters, when asked if Russia could do this.

The deputy foreign minister added that Russia's partners showed interest in the proposed program because it was "an all-encompassing concept that does not offend anyone but, on the contrary, calls for consensus."

When asked how representatives of the European Union reacted, Bogdanov said that "everyone was interested in getting to understand."

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia European Union May Event

Recent Stories

PM’s US visit a great diplomatic achievement: Mi ..

1 minute ago

Govt to introduce media courts

10 minutes ago

Four get PhD degrees in Lahore

42 seconds ago

Monsoon trees plantation campaign begins

44 seconds ago

Ministry declares 797 more Hajj applicants success ..

46 seconds ago

Punjab govt regularizes contract employees

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.