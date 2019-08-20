UrduPoint.com
Russia May Provide Asymmetrical Response To New US Missile Test - Lawmaker

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 12:25 AM

Russia May Provide Asymmetrical Response to New US Missile Test - Lawmaker

Russia will not be drawn into an arms race after the US test of a new cruise missile, but an asymmetrical response is possible, Frants Klintsevich, member of the defense committee at Russia's upper house of parliament, told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Russia will not be drawn into an arms race after the US test of a new cruise missile, but an asymmetrical response is possible, Frants Klintsevich, member of the defense committee at Russia's upper house of parliament, told Sputnik on Monday.

The Pentagon announced earlier in the day that the Department of Defense conducted on Sunday a flight test of a conventional ground-launched cruise missile, which hit its target after flying more than 500 kilometers [310 miles].The missile was previously banned under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), which was terminated on August 2.

"A test by the US military of a ground-based missile prohibited under the INF Treaty two and a half weeks after the formal termination of this treaty is an outright cynicism and mockery of the world community," Klintsevich said.

"We, of course, will do everything to prevent US superiority in these types of weapons as soon as possible," the lawmaker stressed.

"At the same time, we do not intend to enter a new arms race, and therefore an asymmetric response is possible," he added.

