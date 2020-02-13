Russia May Provide Cuba With Loans Exceeding $1Bln to Implement Joint Projects- Ambassador

The amount of loans that Russia plans to disburse to Cuba for implementing the joint projects, including on railroad infrastructure, metal industry and energy, can exceed 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion), Russian Ambassador to Cuba Andrey Guskov has said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The amount of loans that Russia plans to disburse to Cuba for implementing the joint projects, including on railroad infrastructure, metal industry and energy, can exceed 1 billion Euros ($1.09 billion), Russian Ambassador to Cuba Andrey Guskov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

Under existing and pending agreements, Russia will accommodate Cuba with new loans. According to Guskov, an important contract has been signed on restoring and modernizing the Cuban railroad infrastructure, and Russian banks will provide almost 900 million euros for implementing it.

The countries will also cooperate on modernizing the Antillana de Acero metallurgical plant and on conducting general repairs at 10 energy units of Cuban combined heat and power plants, the diplomat said.

"The total amount of the planned loans for these and other deals, which will be provided in the coming years, can exceed 1 billion euros. I want to stress again that the funds poured into the Cuban economy will be reimbursed as settled loans," Guskov said.