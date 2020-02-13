UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia May Provide Cuba With Loans Exceeding $1Bln To Implement Joint Projects- Ambassador

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 01:56 PM

Russia May Provide Cuba With Loans Exceeding $1Bln to Implement Joint Projects- Ambassador

The amount of loans that Russia plans to disburse to Cuba for implementing the joint projects, including on railroad infrastructure, metal industry and energy, can exceed 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion), Russian Ambassador to Cuba Andrey Guskov has said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The amount of loans that Russia plans to disburse to Cuba for implementing the joint projects, including on railroad infrastructure, metal industry and energy, can exceed 1 billion Euros ($1.09 billion), Russian Ambassador to Cuba Andrey Guskov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

Under existing and pending agreements, Russia will accommodate Cuba with new loans. According to Guskov, an important contract has been signed on restoring and modernizing the Cuban railroad infrastructure, and Russian banks will provide almost 900 million euros for implementing it.

The countries will also cooperate on modernizing the Antillana de Acero metallurgical plant and on conducting general repairs at 10 energy units of Cuban combined heat and power plants, the diplomat said.

"The total amount of the planned loans for these and other deals, which will be provided in the coming years, can exceed 1 billion euros. I want to stress again that the funds poured into the Cuban economy will be reimbursed as settled loans," Guskov said.

Related Topics

Russia Cuba Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

OPPO – Proud Partner of Pakistan Super League 20 ..

4 minutes ago

LHC orders to release former MNA Jamshed Dasti in ..

6 minutes ago

Russia-Iraq Intergovernmental Commission Plans to ..

38 seconds ago

Overseas ministry resolves 6,735 complaints of exp ..

40 seconds ago

PM may appoint Haroon Akhtar Khan as Advisor on Re ..

20 minutes ago

Bilawal says he is innocent

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.