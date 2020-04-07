Russia May Reach Coronavirus 'Plateau' in 10-14 Days - Head of Federal Biomedical Agency

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Russia may reach the coronavirus "plateau" in 10-14 days and then see decrease in new cases, as long as preventive measures are in place and testing is ramped up, head of the public health service, Veronika Skvortsova, said Tuesday.

"If we continue to behave rationally ” this concerns the entire population, from children to senior citizens ” if we increase testing, screening and diagnostics, then, according to the best groups of forecast analysts including mathematicians and biologists, we have about 10-14 days before we reach plateau with this infection. After that we will spend some time on the plateau and will go in reverse, so the process is sinusoidal," Skvortsova said, as aired on Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

According to the experts, Russia will remain on the "plateau" until mid-June and descent will take as long as ascent, the official added.